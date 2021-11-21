Princess Diana experienced a short-lived wedding with Prince Charles as it ended following the royal prince's ill-fated affair with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

In July 1981, 750 million royal fans witnessed the grand royal wedding between the Prince and Princess of Wales. But in the years afterward, the royal princess experienced the darkest days of her life.

Despite the fact that she knew Prince Charles' infidelity, Princess Diana did not allow a divorce to occur - not until one event happened.

Why Princess Diana Divorced Prince Charles Despite "Not Wanting It"

Years after the divorce happened, royal expert, Emma Cooper, sat down for an interview with Us Weekly and said Princess Diana "never wanted to give up." The Prince and Princess of Wales still appeared together in royal engagements despite their 1992 separation.

Instead of deciding for herself, Princess Diana reportedly followed Queen Elizabeth II's decision to finally get a divorce.

"Actually, it was the queen in the end [that] said, 'You're separated. You need to get divorced.' And I think she never, ever - did she really want to do that? Look, I don't know. It feels to me from the evidence of all the testimony that we had in her own words, that it was hard for her," she went on.



Several news outlets, indeed, reported about Queen Elizabeth II's desire for a divorce between them.

According to History, Her Majesty urged Prince Charles and Princess Diana to separate for good, causing them to reach a final agreement. Despite the divorce, the royal princess still had the right to retain her apartments at Kensington Palace and was able to live by the title Princess of Wales until her death.

She also earned a financial settlement, amounting to $22.5 million in cash plus $600,000 a year for her office. As for their custody of their kids, both Princess Diana and Prince Charles shared "equal" access to Prince William and Prince Charles.

However, her title, Her Royal Highness, had been relinquished.

Princess Diana's lawyer, Anthony Julius, sent a statement to BBC after she agreed to the divorce.

"It was an exceptionally difficult decision and one which the Princess of Wales has taken with immense sadness and regret," the statement went on.

