Justin Timberlake reportedly tries to brace himself as he has been itching to close his "tough year" after becoming the subject of several negative reports.

Hollywood celebrities and stars surely fought their own battles this year - from health concerns to career issues. Timberlake, unfortunately, became one of them after facing the worst among the worst this year.

Justin Timberlake's Fame Dimming After Worst Year?

InTouch Weekly claimed this week that Timberlake's reputation is no longer the same as before. A source noted that, while the singer had major milestones in the past, he reportedly struggled because of his salvaged public image.

"As far as his career goes, Justin is used to things going his way," an insider said. "This past year was a major blow to him personally and professionally. Lately, it's been one bad thing after another."

For what it's worth, Timberlake sparked infidelity rumors after he was pictured getting intimate with his "Palmer" co-star, Alisha Wainwright. At that time, he denied that something further happened, explaining he only drank "too much."

READ ALSO: Princess Diana NEVER Wanted To Divorce Prince Charles -- But This Happened

Things got worse when the public found out his wife, Jessica Biel, was pregnant.



Aside from his relationship issues, Timberlake got hit by "Palmer" negative reviews. His fans reportedly ditched his movie following his controversy.

On top of that, "Framing Britney Spears" became everyone's last straw as the documentary touched on his past relationship with Britney Spears.

Is Justin Timberlake OK After All Things Happened?

There is no way Timberlake is having the "worst year" as most claims happened years ago. He and Biel also moved forward after the singer's outing with Wainwright.

Since they remain together even after it happened, it is safe to say that Biel accepted his apology. At that time, Timberlake publicly apologized to his wife and family, saying, "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer."

As for "Palmer," the movie was not a hit nor a flop at all. In fact, it became AppleTV+'s second-biggest film launch and third-biggest overall. During its first opening weekend, it set a 33 percent increase in viewership.

READ MORE: Melanie Griffith In Great Danger? 64-Year-Old Actress Alarms Fans With Worrying Skin Problems