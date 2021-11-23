If you just can't wait for Jurassic World: Dominion to come out this summer, we have good news for you: You can get a little taste right now by watching The Prologue, a five-minute precursor to the story set 65 million years ago - when the whole world was a Jurassic World.

The standalone short film is also directed by Colin Trevorrow, and will transport guests back in time to introduce them to some new species (well, new OLD species) that Jurassic World will introduce to audiences - then, right at the end, jumps forward to the present day. Actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard do not appear in the short film, and none of the on-screen people have any distinct lines - just orchestration by Oscar Winner Michael Giacchino, drawing into clear focus that this story isn't about us...it's about the dinosaurs.

The Prologue puts into perspective the real question that Jurassic World has always been asking: What if the dinosaurs just...lived among us? What if they never died out? Would dinosaur attacks just be kind of...an unfortunate norm? Like hurricanes and tornadoes? What would it take to fight them off? Would we even be able to?

All these questions will not be answered in The Prologue, but they will be brought more sharply into focus, and perhaps this will work to recontextualize some things in Jurassic World: Dominion when it hits theaters June 10, 2022.