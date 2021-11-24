Shia LaBeouf and his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, who is suing him for sexual battery, have reached an agreement to postpone her case.

According to court documents acquired by Radar, the 35-year-old actor told the judge that he and his ex had struck an agreement to postpone the next scheduled hearing. Shia and FKA decided to postpone the December 15 conference, which would have determined the trial date, until May 2, 2022.

The decision is confusing because the two have been negotiating a settlement for months. "The parties have been engaged in productive settlement negotiations and are in the process of arranging for an early mediation." a statement released by the pair in court around June.

FKA Twigs filed a scathing complaint against Shia last year, accusing him of abusing her during their relationship, which lasted from 2018 to 2019. The singer said in court documents that Shia subjected her to emotional manipulation and attempted to isolate her from her family. He once shoved her against a car and tried to strangle her, according to her. FKA testified in court about another incident in which Shia pulled out a gun and threatened to murder stray canines.

Shia, according to FKA, was envious of her and didn't like her chatting to other men. He allegedly slept with guns in his room because he was afraid of gang members pursuing him. She claimed that her ex not only committed sexual battery but also gave her an alleged STD. FKA is currently suffering from PTSD and is seeking unspecified damages. According to Shia's lawyer, he is actively seeking longterm in patient treatment at the moment.

Shia LaBeouf is currently married to Mia Goth and recently announced that they are expecting their first child. Mia has been seen running errands in Pasadena instead of resting. She was spotted wearing a tight orange shirt and leggings without any attempts to hide the pregnancy bump.

Goth and LaBeouf met on the set of Lars Von Trier's 2013 film Nymphomaniac, in which she made her acting debut. In 2016, the couple made headlines when they appeared to marry in Las Vegas with the help of an Elvis impersonator. According to Clark County, Nevada, the couple never secured a marriage certificate, rendering their union unofficial in the eyes of the law.

Later, during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," LaBeouf revealed that he was married. The couple remained together for another two years before announcing their separation and filing for divorce. After meeting on the shooting of his semi-autobiographical film Honey Boy, LaBeouf began a relationship with singer FKA Twigs. Following their breakup, the singer accused the actor of numerous sorts of abuse and filed a lawsuit for mental distress and sexual battery.

