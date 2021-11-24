Harry is under a lot of pressure to sever his and Meghan Markle's multimillion-dollar contract because the next season of "The Crown" may not honor his late mother.

Jemima Khan, the Princess of Wales' close friend, recently said that she will no longer be a script consultant for the show because her portrayal is "disrespectful." The show had not handled Diana's story "as respectfully or compassionately" as Khan had hoped.

"It was really important to me that the final years of my friend's life be portrayed accurately and with compassion, as has not always happened in the past," Khan said.

And yet, Prince Harry seems not to feel the same way?

The Duke of Sussex is currently being hammered by the late Princess Diana's family. "The Spencers are horrified at how Diana is being presented... they've made it clear Harry needs to intervene and if things aren't toned down and made more respectful, he should cut ties," a family insider says.

Another pal explains Harry's dilemma: "He needs Netflix more than they need him... and Meghan will never agree to quitting that much money." It's basically making him choose if it's money or his mom's dignity.

The Duke of Sussex has been chastised for not "finding his voice" in response to Netflix's portrayal of his mother, and has been advised to remove himself from the company.

In an interview with the Sun, Angela Levin the author of "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" said that Harry has remained absolutely silent about Netflix. He should tear the deal up and make a stand for his mother. "What's more important? Money or defending his mum? It's astonishing he can't find his voice on this." the author said.

Others claimed this is because of Meghan Markle.

Another interview by Ingrid Steward, editor of Majesty Magazine expressed her displeasure by saying that she doesn't think Harry gets it. "I presume when he did the deal with Netflix he didn't think it through - but Meghan would have, she's not an idiot." implying that Meghan Markle wont drop the contract considering how much money they'll make.

The royal couple has reportedly been offered £112m for the Netflix deal.

The Spencers are also displeased with the tabloids as they were being disrespectful to the late princess and attacking her son by invoking her name. Prince Harry is living up to her memories and continuing her mission to be a philanthropist.

In the new season of "The Crown," Elizabeth Debicki has taken over the role of Princess Diana from Emma Corrin.

