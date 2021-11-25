Kristen Stewart is said to be willing to put her life on the line for her fiancée Dylan Meyer.

According to Star magazine, the actress from "Spencer" would not sign a prenuptial agreement because she does not want to offend her.

According to an informant, the screenwriter's net worth is lower than that of Kristen Stewart, a Hollywood A-list actress with a net worth of $70 million. Meyer, on the other hand, is only worth around $300,000.

According to the insider, money isn't important to the pair because they live a "low-key" lifestyle "by Hollywood standards."

"There really isn't a big focus on what either of them earns."

Those close to the "Twilight" actress, however, believe that Dylan should start the conversation about the prenup so that her spouse understands that it isn't anything that would damage her feelings.

"The only real hope is if Dylan decides to step in and demand a prenuptial agreement, which is something she might do," the source said.

The director is described by an insider as a "very proud person" who enjoys standing on her own two feet.

She could also want to convey a message to Kristen's friends and family that she is marrying her for love, not money.

The Truth About Kristen Stewart's Prenuptial Agreement

Take the news from the outlet with a grain of salt.

There are currently no details available about their planned wedding. But one thing is certain: Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are apparently looking forward to getting married.

The Relationship Between Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

"All bets were off" the day Kristen Stewart met Dylan Meyer, she said in an interview with Howard Stern in November 2019.

She gushed, "I was like, 'Where have I been and how have I not known you?' She's been, like, living in LA alongside my life somehow but not ever converging?"

Kristen Stewart's Salary in 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart is said to be the wealthiest actress who has ever played Princess Diana in a film. Though the amount she is paid for the part is presently undisclosed, it is likely to be more than she earned from the "Twilight" series.

Kristen got $2 million for the first two chapters of the series, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

By the time she featured in the final two "Twilight" films, her net worth had risen to $12.5 million.

