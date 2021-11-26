Since Alec Baldwin is facing a few lawsuits because of what happened on the set of "Rust," which claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, so he's now ready to make a big step with the legal battle the actor recently hired a legal counsel.

According to TMZ, Baldwin hired an attorney from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman named Aaron S. Dyer.

The lawyer has had a good reputation throughout his career as he's also a former Los Angeles County assistant district attorney.

Pittman will reportedly represent the actor throughout his legal proceedings, as well as helping other "Rust" crew members who are facing legal woes regarding the shooting accident.

At the time of this writing, Baldwin has not publicly commented on the matter.

Alec Baldwin Facing Grave Lawsuit

Last week, the movie's script supervisor, Mami Mitchell, came forward with another lawsuit, saying she was working on set when the actor fired his gun, which caused the death of Hutchins.

The recent suit claims that the actor inflicted "assault, intentional infliction of emotional distres and deliberate infliction of harm."

Legal documents state that Baldwin "chose to play Russian Roulette with a loaded gun without checking it."

Baldwin is not alone in the legal battle as other crew members and producers like armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director Dave Halls, and prop master Sarah Zachry, were also named in the papers.

According to Fox News, famous lawyer Gloria Allred is currently representing Mitchell for the proceedings. They held a press conference a few weeks back to announce their big legal step.

The script supervisor was visibly struggling to get through the conference as she was overwhelmed with emotions. She mentioned that she's depressed and doesn't feel safe following the tragic incident.

Mitchell opened up about her fear of the future because the accident removed the "joy" in her life. The staff also said she'd been robbed of her new friend, and she's taking legal action for the tragedy to not happen in future movie sets.

Alec Baldwin's Earlier Lawsuit

In earlier reports, the movie's key gaffer, Serge Svetnoy, filed his lawsuit against the actor and the other crew members mentioned above except for Sarah Zachry.

Per legal documents, Svetnoy alleged the bullet that hit Hutchins and Joel Souza missed him, and he was almost shot too.

After the incident, he was one of the first people who helped Hutchins.

