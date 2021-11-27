Brad Pitt used to be the most attractive guy in Hollywood, but his custody fight with Angelina Jolie has taken its toll on his appearance.

Brad's buddies couldn't help but worry about him appearing unkempt and sunken during his last public appearance since he's been stressed out.

Aside from dropping a lot of weight, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star is said to have experienced significant hair loss.

According to the National Enquirer, the father-of-six has been putting himself through so much lately that he isn't able to take care of himself.

"His clothes are dangling from his shoulders, he's washed out and fatigued the entire time, and he appears to be a ghost." It's as though Angelina's experience is killing him."

The star of "Ad Astra" has also lost weight, dropping to 143 pounds, which is considered exceptionally low for his height.

His pals are worried about the A-lister since he used to be so full of life and vitality, but it's evident that he's not doing well anymore.

"He appears frail, and his hair has started to fall out, which frightens him." He's self-conscious about his hair loss and won't leave the home without a bucket hat."

Brad Pitt's legal struggle is taking a toll on him, but so is his hectic work schedule.

The star of "Ocean's Eleven" is constantly scheduled since work is his method of getting away.

"No doubt he's using work to avoid the agony of this dreadful conflict over the kids," the source said, "but he really needs to take some time off." If he doesn't, he'll simply be hurting himself and jeopardizing his career as a leading man."

But it seems like Brad Pitt isn't the only one whose appearance is changing.

Angelina Jolie To Undergo Plastic Surgery?

Angelina Jolie is said to be living her best life while making her ex-life husband's a living hell.

Aside from her career, the "Maleficent" actress is said to be self-conscious about her appearance and desires plastic surgery.

Her bum is a particular source of anxiety for her.

"It's saggy and flat," the source explained, "which is partly due to the fact she never exercises and eats like a bird."

The plastic surgery is thought to be fixable, and she's getting suggestions for upgrades, which she's looking forward to.

The Truth About These Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Stories

These reports should still be taken with a grain of salt. Brad Pitt does not appear to be concerned in his latest appearance, and there is no indication that Angelina Jolie will get plastic surgery.

