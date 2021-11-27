'Annie Live' is almost here!

Grease: Live alum Vanessa Hudgens has given tips for Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr., Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty, Nicole Scherzinger, and little orphan Annie herself, Celina Smith, just days before the all-star cast takes the stage on Dec. 2.

"I feel like the musical theater community is a community that comes prepared, so come prepared, and have fun!" Hudgens told E! News' Daily Pop last Monday. In 2016, she portrayed Betty Rizzo in a live, televised recreation of Grease for Fox. Critics and spectators alike praised her performance, with many hailing her for her strength, given that the broadcast took place just one day after her father died of cancer.

Hudgens performed "in his honor," and the show's closing credits included a dedication.

At the age of 58, actress Andrea McArdle was set to reprise her role as Eleanor Roosevelt. When the show premiered decades ago, she was the original Annie. After so many decades, the legendary actress was ecstatic to be back on the show. However, she has now revealed that she will be stepping down owing to a personal matter with her father's health.

She released a statement saying "I am saddened to announce I will not be participating in "ANNIE LIVE!" My father is currently in the hospital, and I need to put all of my energy into his health and well-being. I wish everyone involved with the production great success. Break a leg everyone."

Celina Smith is attempting to recreate her part in the live musical adaption on television. After a nationwide search for youngster talents, Smith was cast as Annie. Smith spoke with Daily Pop about the moment she found out she got the gig. Smith exclaimed, "I was bouncing off the walls, I kid you not. Like, you could've sworn there was a kangaroo in the house or something. It was amazing and it was probably one of the best moments of my entire life."

The tentative cast of Annie Live! 2021 are as follows:

Celina Smith as AnnieHarry (11-year-old orphan who is looking for her birth parents.)

Connick Jr. as Oliver WarbucksTaraji (Extremely rich businessman who opens his home and his heart to Annie.)

P. Henson as Miss Hannigan (Orphanage matron. She hates children, but is fond of alcoholic beverages.)

Nicole Scherzinger as Grace Farrell (Oliver Warbucks' faithful secretary, who loves Annie from the start.)

Tituss Burgess as "Rooster" Hannigan (Miss Hannigan's younger brother, a convict who escaped jail so he could rob his sister and plot to abduct Annie.)

Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis (Rooster's girlfriend. She and Rooster pose as Annie's "parents" so they can fool Warbucks and get their hands on a $50,000 reward.)

