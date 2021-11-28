One of the biggest bombshells Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unleashed when they sat down with Oprah earlier this year to discuss life since quitting their royal duties was that certain unnamed members of the royal family had made racial comments toward them.

A member of the royal family, in particular, inquired about the skin tones of Harry and Meghan's future children. "Concerns and conversations about how dark [her and Harry's son, Archie's] complexion would be when he was born... Those were conversations that family had with Harry," Meghan said in the March show.

While they refused to name names at the time, it's been anticipated that Prince Harry's upcoming memoir may reveal the secret. A new book mentions a source who claims that Prince Charles was the one who brought up the offending topic.

According to a new book, Prince Charles was the one who inquired about Baby Archie's skin tone. Prince Charles and Camilla were discussing the pair on the morning of November 17, 2017, the day Harry and Meghan announced their engagement, when Charles reportedly mused, "I wonder what the children will look like?" "Well, absolutely stunning, I'm convinced," Camilla said, looking "a little taken aback."

Then, according to Page Six, Prince Charles clarified while 'lowering his voice': "I mean, what do you think the children's complexion might be?" Prince Charles has flatly refuted the book's account of the reported events through a representative, calling it "fiction and not worth further comment."

According to Andersen, the murmurs about complexion were started by The "Men in Gray," or the group of high-ranking palace advisors. "The question expressed by Charles was being echoed in a less innocent fashion throughout the halls of Buckingham Palace," Anderson writes, detailing snobbish talk about how the royals would "appear to the rest of the world" once African-American blood was added to the mix.

According to another insider from the book, Charles informed Harry he was being "overly sensitive about the subject" after he complained to him. William supposedly shared this pessimistic viewpoint, calling the skin tone remark "tactless" but "not a symptom of racism inside the family." William's spokeswoman declined to comment. The older prince publicly stuck to his beliefs after Harry went ballistic with his charges on Ophrah. He assured reporters, "We are definitely not a racist family." Prince Harry clarified in the Oprah interview that it was neither the Queen nor Prince Philip who asked him about the skin color.

