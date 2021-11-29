Brian Williams has been a part of NBC for decades. Many people have embraced him for his journalistic skills in television; however, one report suggests that the former news anchor is getting axed from the media giant over a shocking reason; could this be this true?

According to a report published by the National Enquirer, NBC will fire the journalist from their network anytime soon because of his ego.

An insider mentioned that the issue started when Williams demanded more money when he found out that Rachel Maddow was paid over a whopping $30 million.

However, his demand dismayed the media giant. The source revealed that they're sure he "insulted the network" for him to be axed in an instance.

The magazine also noted his previous scandal regarding numerous fabricated stories he

broadcasted to the public in the past.

In conclusion, they mentioned that his perception of himself is far different from what the network sees in him now.

Now that he asked for a big amount of money, NBC is reportedly letting him go.

What's The Truth Behind Brian Williams' Exit From NBC, MSNBC?

After the issue circulated, Suggest debunked the claims by pointing out a few inconsistencies of the story.

The outlet mentioned that the report discussed above mostly revolved around his 2015 suspension after a scandal where he lied about his time in Iraq.

After the embarrassing scandal, he stepped down as NBC News' lead anchor, but he never left the network as he worked for MSNBC for the next few years.

In addition, the report lacks a substantial piece of evidence to prove their story true. The outlet noted that it's possible for the journalist to ask for a raise, but there's no proof to prove it.

In recent years, Williams has been working in a late-night show called "The 11th Hour."

Brian Williams Leaving NBC

Earlier this month, Williams announced that he would be leaving NBC News and MSNBC after his 28 years of service.

According to CNN, he would be leaving the two news outlets by the end of 2021. He mentioned that this may be the end of another chapter, but it's also a "beginning of another."

"There are many things I want to do, and I'll pop up again somewhere," he added.

The news veteran also expressed his gratitude to the network, saying NBC has been a part of him and "always will be."

