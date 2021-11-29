Prince Harry reportedly joined the list of henpecked husbands as Meghan Markle put him under her control.

In the past years, the Sussexes' finances have been put into the limelight due to Meghan's alleged reckless spending. This time, Life & Style reported that the Duchess loves saving her money that she constantly monitors her husband's spending.

This resonated with what she revealed during the New York Times Dealbook Online Summit, saying, "I will never buy anything online without finding an online promo code first."

The news outlet then added that her thriftiness also includes her husband's expenses.

"Meghan says she's just being mindful of their finances since she grew up on a budget, but checking Harry's credit card statement definitely crosses the henpecked line," a source said.

Meghan reportedly counts every penny and monitors the checkbook to ensure Prince Harry will not spend on anything that is not useful. Prince Harry, although he is the head of the family, never double-checked his finances as it has been his wife's duty.

Is Meghan Markle Controlling Prince Harry's Finances Too Much?

As husband and wife, Prince Harry and Meghan indeed agreed on something especially to manage their finances. Far from what the magazine claimed, there is no way someone would know whether Meghan truly checks her bank statements solely because of Prince Harry.

In addition, both of them earn from their projects, as well, despite leaving their senior royal posts.

Prince Charles also reserved a "substantial" sum to support the duo's transition while seeking financial independence. Nearly two years since their exit, they consider themselves financially independent now.

Princess Diana left Prince Harry a multi-million fortune which he used to support his family after his exit. BBC royal correspondent Nick Witchell added Queen Mother left her great-grandson with millions of pounds.

As of the writing, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still have whopping net worths even after losing their financial tie from the Sovereign Grant. Their joint net worth is around $10 million, and the amount includes their new home in Montecito, California.

After striking a multi-year podcasting deal with Spotify, the couple's Archewell Audio has an estimated $15 million to $18 million worth.

With that said, it is safe to say that Meghan has no reason to closely monitor what Prince Harry wants to do with his earnings.

