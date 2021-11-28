University of Nevada student Nathan Valencia tragically died after participating in a charity boxing match.

What was supposed to be a smooth-sailing charity event led to the unexpected death of 20-year-old Valencia. During the "Kappa Sigma Fight Night" at the Sahara Event Center on November 19, Valencia participated in a charity boxing match and made it to the final fight.

However, after competing during the last fight, he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital to have medical professionals check on him. Unfortunately, the doctors who responded to him found out he suffered from internal bleeding and brain injuries. He died four days after he was first admitted to the hospital.

His death happened days before his supposed 21st birthday.

Nathan Valencia's Death Involved Foul Play?

In an interview with KLAS, his family attorneys revealed that they conducted a preliminary investigation and found out that there were mistakes and overlooked safety precautions during the event,

"We will be completing a full investigation to determine how UNLV and the Kappa Sigma Fraternity could allow and promote an event like this to take place," the statement continued.



It also maintained that college students should never do something like Valencia's group did. Although "Kappa Sigma Fight Night" has been held annually, this year's event, unfortunately, claimed Valencia's life.

Meanwhile, the student's friend Joe Castro revealed that the event was like an underground fight club. He reportedly saw no medical staff or doctors around the area; he even felt something "weird" upon walking in the venue.

UNLV President Richard Whitfield sent an email to all students and staff, ensuring they would review the incident and work on how to make off-campus events to be as safe as possible.

"Nathan Tyler Valencia has passed away following a tragic incident a week ago. Nathan was a junior at UNLV and had participated in Kappa Sigma Fraternity's 'Fight Night,' an off-campus event intended to raise money," he continued.

A GoFundMe page has since been established to support his bereaved family. Over 617 donors have already raised $50,382 since the page was first launched. His family also decided to donate his organs to eight different recipients.

The proceeds of the boxing event Valencia participated in reportedly went to Center Ring Boxing.

