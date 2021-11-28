Prince Harry and Meghan Markle previously enumerated all the reasons that triggered them to leave the royal family. One of which was the alleged concerns on Archie's color since the duchess is biracial.

They never dropped the name of the royal family member, but royal fans expected the Duke of Sussex to finally disclose details about it in his upcoming memoir. However, a new book seemingly revealed the identity of the person who raised racist comments already.

Who Got Worried About Archie's Color?

Page Six reported that journalist Christopher Andersen will release his book on Tuesday. Titled "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William Kate, Harry, and Meghan," it mentioned a source who reportedly revealed more details about the derogatory question that led to the couple deciding to leave the monarchy.

"The morning of November 17, 2017-the day Harry and Meghan announced their engagement-Prince Charles and Camilla were discussing the couple when Charles reportedly asked, "I wonder what the children will look like?" the book reportedly claimed.

Camilla reportedly looked at him as she was seemingly taken aback by what he said. The duchess then told him that the children would be "absolutely gorgeous." However, the heir to the throne was still not satisfied with the answer, lowering his voice as he clarified that he meant what would the children's complexion be.



A spokesperson for Prince Charles, according to Marie Claire, has since debunked the book's depiction of the events. The staff called the book "fiction and not worth further comment" following the bombshell revelation.

It is also worth noting that there is no way someone from the Palace ever got close enough to Prince Charles and Camilla that they heard them talking about it. Prince Harry himself revealed that a royal directly asked him about his children's skin tone.

However, he did note that it was not Queen Elizabeth II, not Prince Philip, who asked him the question; thus, leaving the remaining senior royals as the culprit behind the revelation.

After Oprah Winfrey heard the story, she sent a message to the viewers in defense of the royal couple.

"I understood what had happened to them, and I wanted the rest of the world to come away being able to answer the question, 'Why did they leave?' And I think by the time that interview was done, people understood," the host went on.

