Jussie Smollett shocked the viewers of "Empire" when he suddenly exited the show in 2019.

At that time, "Empire" creator Lee Daniels revealed Smollett's character would no longer be part of the sixth and final season.

Over two years since he got cut from the series, Smollett's trial will reportedly start on Monday.

The case is still related to the crime he committed in January 2019, telling the Chicago police he was attacked by two men while walking home around 2:00 a.m. He added that the alleged suspects shouted racist and homophobic slurs and even used former POTUS Donald Trump's renowned slogan, "Make America Great Again."

The authorities considered the event as a hate crime and immediately conducted an investigation into the matter. However, the police and prosecutors believed Smollett only staged the event.

As a result, he was accused of making a false report, leading him to suffer from felony disorderly conduct. The authorities found out he hired two brothers from Nigeria to pretend to attack him in exchange for $3,500 to further his career. Unfortunately, he became popular for the wrong reasons.



Then-CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson said, "Why would anyone - especially an African-American man - use the symbolism of a noose to make false accusations? How could someone look at the hatred and suffering associated with that symbol and see an opportunity to manipulate that symbol to further his own public profile?"

Despite the findings, Smollett still maintained his statements and revealed that the payment he sent to the Osundairo brothers was only due to personal training.

What To Expect On Jussie Smollett's Trial

More details about the trial are yet to be publicized, but it has been revealed by Chicago Tribune that the Osundairo brothers will serve as the key witnesses of the prosecution.

Their lawyer, Gloria Rodriguez, said they would also recall how the disgraced actor drove them to the spot where the incident happened and performed a dress rehearsal.

"He was telling them, 'Here's a camera, there's a camera, and here's where you are going to run away," 'said their lawyer.

According to Wall Street Journal, the trial faced several issues that caused its delay. The charges being dropped and refiled, the pandemic, and another investigation all affected the schedule.

Smollett's career has since faded due to his case. Although he renewed his contract with "Empire" for its last season, he never appeared in any of its episodes as a result of his deeds.

