Is Sean Penn setting aside his flesh needs until Leila George takes him back?

Penn has been facing issues and buzzes about his divorce from George. After the actress filed for divorce and submitted the document to Los Angeles Superior Court, the actor looks free and well that he often goes out in public with his friends.

However, his current freedom reportedly does not give himself a chance to do something intimate with other people.

Sean Penn Abstaining Until Leila George Returns?

National Enquirer reported that the "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" actor is desperate to get back together with his ex-wife.

"Sean hasn't reconciled himself to the fact that his marriage to Leila is truly over. He believes he still has a chance to redeem himself in her eyes, so he's made a pledge to stay celibate and not date anyone for a year in hopes of winning her back!" a source said.

After George filed for the dissolution of their marriage, he was reportedly left regretful that he made a lot of mistakes and took his wife for granted. With that, the actor is said to be in abstinence to prove he can be the husband she always wanted to be.

Unfortunately, another insider claimed that his change of heart is seemingly late already.

The same news outlet previously claimed that the 61-year-old Academy Award winner is blaming himself for another failed marriage.

One insider added Penn refused to accept the fact that they are over. He reportedly continues to wear his wedding ring as he said there is a "fat chance" the actress would return to him. Another tipster explained how George hit the last straw when Penn kept on prioritizing his busy work schedule. With that, the actress finally got fed up with him.

What's Going On With Sean Penn?

There is no way Penn is abstaining or doing his best to win her back as neither of them ever spoke to the media since filing a divorce.

The actor will surely not stop loving people as he famously shared a marriage life with Madonna and Robin Wright before marrying George. With that, it is safe to say that he never indeed sworn off having an intimate relationship with another woman.

He also usually hangs out with his friends and no longer wears his ring. Thus, people can surely see how he is also over with his former relationship.

