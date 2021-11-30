Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney Bobbi Sternheim called the victim witnesses of Epstein as "consummate actresses."

Four women are scheduled to speak about alleged sexual abuse they suffered as children at the hands of Maxwell and Epstein. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim took the stand Monday to deliver the defense's opening arguments, declaring herself "proud" to represent Maxwell.

Sternheim referred to one accuser as "a consummate performer" before slamming the others, questioning their morality and substance use in the past.

Jeffrey Epstein, she said, is a "patron of the arts and a promoter of young talent," who has "supported musicians, artists, actresses, and others."

One of the witnesses "Jane," according to Sternheim, is a 'great musician and a singer from a musical family.' According to prosecutors, the victim was about 14 when she first met Epstein and Maxwell and claims she was abused in New York and Palm Beach between 1994 and 1997.

Stemheimm slammed the credibility of Jane after exposing her due to money after Epstein died.'When money was on the line, she changed her mind. She hired a lawyer, she became a client, they got in touch with the government, and said she changed her mind."

READ MORE: Prince Harry Receives Very Crucial Request From British Royal Family [DETAILS]

This is the part where she proceeded to call all victims a consummate actress.

Another victim named Annie Farmer testified. in 1996, she claims she was under the age of 18 when she was flown to Epstein's ranch in New Mexico and groomed with shopping and movie outings. Sternheim insist that the credibility of the victim was false as her only accounts of what happened are based on a diary. She insisted that Annie wasn't traumatic as she kept for 25 years the boots she claims Epstein purchased for her to wear in the snake-filled brush of Santa Fe, boots that have been well-worn "over more than two decades."

The third victim was Kate, and she accused Maxwell of befriending her and grooming her in 1994 and 1995. Maxwell allegedly asked Kate to give Epstein a massage knowing it'll lead to sexual abuse. Sternheim claimed that before she was with Maxwell, she has dating a guy twice her age. When Epstein was in jail, the victim eagerly send pictures of herself.

Last to testify was Carolyn, she was recruited to give sexual massages to Epstein for money in his mansion in palm beach. Sternheim discredited her testimony saying that she was into substance abuse in the period she was catering to Epstein. The attorney also states that Maxwell wasn't involved in any of these as the girls are only after Epstein's money. When he died they are now after Ghislaine Maxwell, for obvious reasons.

READ ALSO: Prince Charles Heartbreak: Duke of Cornwall Will Not Have The Same Respect As Queen Because of THIS