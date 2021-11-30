Prince William and Kate might not see a full reconciliation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite their forthcoming US trip.

Following the success of Prince William's environmental initiative, Earthshot Prize, the royal prince and Kate started planning to hold its next annual award ceremony in the US.

The announcement gave Fab Four's fans hope, who remains optimistic that Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate, and Meghan would come together again.

However, a royal expert dismissed the idea of seeing the four having a reunion soon, even when the Cambridges choose to launch their project stateside.

Why Cambridges, Sussexes' Reunion Is Highly Unlikely?

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti recently spoke about Prince William and Kate's US trip and how it would not allow them to make a move related to the Sussexes.

He told US Weekly that it would be big news once they truly decided to visit Prince Harry and Meghan. However, he also noted how it could be a tricky situation once they stay together in the Montecito home.

"It's a sort of lose-lose situation. If [William and Kate] get invited and they decline, it seems petty and nasty. And if they don't get invited, it seems petty and nasty from the other side. And if they do accept such an invitation and something goes terribly wrong, that seems like a bad idea," he said.



Sacedoti, unfortunately, could not predict how the visit would work if Prince William and Kate's plans involved Prince Harry and Meghan.

For now, it would be more reasonable if the former Fab Four would grant themselves the long-awaited reconciliation before the trip. This resonated with the reports that Prince Harry and Meghan plan to hold a family reunion before this year ends.

Still, a royal source clarified to Page Six how the Sussexes have no plans on attending the Queen's annual Christmas events at Sandringham. The insider claimed that if the royal couple was coming, they would have communicated with the Palaces regarding their return.

Despite the lack of chances, Prince William and Kate are said to be hopeful that their relationship with the other royal couple would be saved despite the continuous tension.

