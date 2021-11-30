Tyra Banks is once again being chastised for the alleged treatment of candidates on her long-running reality program, "America's Next Top Model," by herself and her fellow producers.

Past judges and competitors have frequently criticized the competition series for claimed unfair treatment, harsh methods, and an extremely toxic environment. "America's Next Top Model" has been pitting multiple women against each other to fight for a spot to become a famous supermodel.

Sarah Hartshorne, a since-retired plus-size model who competed in Cycle 9 of the program, is the latest "ANTM" alum to make claims. The model replied to a tweet stating that the models were only getting paid $40 an episode while Tyra and the producers were making a lot. Hartshorn tweeted "$40 a day, no residuals, and we had to pay for food" as response to the user which shocked everyone.

$40 a day, no residuals, and we had to pay for food. https://t.co/lnclnbj2GZ — Sarah Hartshorne (@sarahhartshorne) November 30, 2021

The retired model tweeted another response urging people to check her tiktok for more information regarding the matter. Her profile was dedicated to exposing her past horrible experiences back when she was still competing.

The model detailed her non disclosure agreement last month revealing that they aren't allowed to talk about anything they went through or they would be sued for a whooping 10 million dollars. They were ushered into a room full of lawyers and producers explaining the consequences of the NDA. They have been warned that the show will not only sue them but also their families.



This isn't the first time Tyra banks and "ANTM" has been slammed for treating contestants inhumanely. In early May, clips of ANTM and comments to them went popular on TikTok and Twitter, including one of Tyra teaching a gay contestant on the fifth season of ANTM how to make her homosexuality acceptable. "I'm black and proud," Tyra tells the participant. But I'm not going to stroll down the red carpet and proclaim, "I'm black, I'm black."

At least two times on the show in cycles 4 and 13 from 2005 and 2009, respectively - picture shoots entailed darkening girls' skin so they could depict races other than their own. "I'm sorry to anybody that watched Top Model and was offended by the pictures because they didn't understand the real story behind them or even if you did see the whole episode and you were still offended, I truly apologize because that is not my intention," Tyra said in an interview in 2009. She explained that her 'intention' is to spread beauty and break down barriers.

