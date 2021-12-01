Red Notice is absolutely unstoppable. The action film starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has scored the top streaming spot for the third week in a row on Netflix. With, according to data acquired on November 28th, 328.8 million hours spent streaming, the hilarious art thief film has replaced Sandra Bullock's Bird Box as the number one top streamed movie on the streaming site. There is just something about an on-screen heist film, especially one starring three of the biggest stars in Hollywood today, that people can't seem to get enough of! Ultimately, we'd be surprised if you were surprised.

One of the main reasons that Red Notice has been such a smash-hit is the undeniable chemistry between the three leads. In an interview with Firstpost, Reynolds pointed out that chemistry is absolutely critical to the success of any film.

If you don't have that, you're screwed. Gal, Dwayne, and I are pretty lucky we have that. It's not something you can invent. You have actors who aren't necessarily trying to win a scene as much as they're trying to play. Dwayne is very good at listening in scenes. I love to listen in scenes, and Gal does that too. So I think that's why we're very good at it when we're performing. More than a buddy comedy, this is like a proper three-hander. You're really trying to shine a light on each character. They each have an arc, a moment.

If you haven't seen Red Notice yet, be sure to check it out now!