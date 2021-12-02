When it comes to celebrating professional successes in the modern day, is there any other place to do it than Instagram? Yesterday Halle Berry took to her account to celebrate the success of her movie Bruised. The star posted a video of her dancing to the film's soundtrack with the caption, "When you find out the night before that your film is #1 in the U.S. and #2 globally and you start dranking to celebrate...this is bound to happen."

Berry directed and led the film about, according to IMDb "a disgraced MMA fighter, " who "finds redemption in the cage and the courage to face her demons when the son she had given up as an infant unexpectedly reenters her life." The smash success of the film, and Berry's outstanding performance in it, is definitely worth celebrating!

In light of the film's success, the star has signed a multi-picture deal with Netflix. This deal, following this directorial debut, guarantees that she will continue to produce and star in several projects with the streaming service going forward. The impressive talent spoke highly of her positive experience working with Netflix. She said to Variety, "My directorial debut, Bruised, was a labor of love and I knew that Scott and Ted would treat it with great care...The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together." We look forward to seeing them!

Congratulations Halle!