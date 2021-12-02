Is the murder case of Jacqueline Avant now solved?

According to TMZ, a suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of Clarence Avant's wife, Jacqueline. Multiple surveillance and city cameras showed the perpetrator going eastbound from Beverly Hills after the shooting of Mrs. Avant, according to Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook.

Jackie, 81, was shot and killed inside the couple's Beverly Hills home in Trousdale Estates on Wednesday morning. The point of entry appears to be a shattered glass door and there was at least one suspect who had broken into the house. Investigators are investigating the home's smashed sliding glass door. It's uncertain whether the culprit entered or exited through the glass door at this time in the investigation.

Fortunately, Clarence was not shot during the attack. The Avant's private security guard was on duty when he was shot at, but he wasn't hit. However, did not return fire. It's unclear whether the guard was armed. The purpose for the killing, according to Police Chief Mark Stainbrook, is yet unknown. Police, on the other hand, believe it was not a random attack. The Beverly Hills Police Department stated there were strange details surrounding the shooting, but they weren't ready to label it a home invasion or a follow-home robbery yet because the reason is still unknown.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth II's New 'Annus Horribilis' Is 2021 And An Expert Claims It Is Beneficial For The Monarchy -- Here's How

According to the neighbors, it's so unsettling because the neighborhood's 'escape route' is very far away. There's no options so nobody ever comes 'here' to do such a thing, According to neighbor Michael Naim, the incident was very brazen and unusual. "I think a lot of neighbors are now feeling very insecure after this."

On Thursday at 12:30 p.m., the Beverly Hills Police Department hosted a press conference to provide an update on the investigation. Community leaders demanded that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the City of Beverly Hills to offer a reward finding her killer during the press conference. While community leaders say the Beverly Hills Police Department is doing a terrific job, but they're appealing for more resources in the investigation because the department isn't used to dealing with homicides because they're so uncommon in the neighborhood.

President Bill Clinton offered his condolences and described Jacqueline as a 'wonderful woman' and a great partner and mother to her husband and kids. Not only was she an active citizen but also a great friend to his wife and him.

Music icon Quincy Jones also expressed his pain and said that he is devastated beyond belief. He is also Jaqueline's brother in law.

Magic Johnson also tweeted about how great of a person Jacqueline was and that she will be dearly missed.

READ MORE: Prince Charles Heartbreak: Duke of Cornwall Will Not Have The Same Respect As Queen Because of THIS