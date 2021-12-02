After spending a whopping $30 million on a pilot episode, HBO's initial attempt at a Game of Thrones prequel was unfortunately scrapped.

It was supposed to show Westeros transitioning from the prosperous "Age of Heroes" into "The Long Night," which was frequently mentioned on the show. The show was written by Jane Goldman and starred by Naomi Watts.

According to the former chairman of Warner Media, Bob Greenblatt, the pilot wasn't good enough to give tribute to the original series. He claimed that there was enormous pressure to get it right but it just "doesn't work." They had to unfortunately, "pull the plug" on it.

When James Andrew Miller interviewed Bob Greenblatt for his new book, Tinderbox: HBO's Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers, the former WarnerMedia chief explained, "They had spent over $30 million on a Game of Thrones prequel pilot that was in production when I got there. And when I saw a cut of it in a few months after I arrived, I said to Casey (HBO's chief content officer), 'This just doesn't work, and I don't think it delivers on the promise of the original series.' And he didn't disagree, which actually was a relief."

Lead female role Naomi Watts shared how devastating it is for the Pilot to be scrapped. She addressed her fans in her recent interview and apologized that the show wasn't going to push through. She told the fans that she was 'equally' hooked when she binged watched the Game of Thrones series to prepare for her role. She said that the experience was wonderful. Watts lamented how it was a shame after the fun they had while shooting. she was careful not to reveal too much as some parts of it could be reused. The prequel was supposed to take place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones.

While HBO's initial Game of Thrones prequel attempt never bore an official title, another Game Of Thrones prequel, dubbed House Of Dragon, is currently under development. King Viserys Targaryen will be played by Paddy Considine in the series, which will be set 300 years before the start of the original series. This prequel is definitely happening and being released in 2022.

The events take place during the "Dance of the Dragons," a period of civil war between members of the Targaryen family that took place two centuries before the events of HBO's Game of Thrones. The show's creative team has stated that it will have its own personality and tone, which will evolve and emerge during the series. The program will have all of the political intrigue, brutal bloodshed, and enormous CGI dragons that Game of Thrones fans have grown accustomed to, but it will still make sense to viewers who haven't seen the first series.

