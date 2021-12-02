Eddie Mekka, an actor popularly known for his role as Carmine "The Big Ragoo" Ragusa in the hit 70s TV show "Laverne & Shirley," has passed away at the age of 69.

The actor reportedly died "peacefully" at his home in Newhall, California. His brother, Warren Mekjian, confirmed to NBC News his death.

His official Facebook page also issued a statement about his passing that reads, "It is with deep regret that we share with you the passing of our beloved Eddie Mekka. Eddie passed away peacefully in his Newhall, California home on Saturday, November 27, 2021."

The page's administrator mentioned that their family won't be allowing media inquiries as they are still mourning the loss of their beloved family member.

According to the outlet mentioned above, Mekka's neighbors started to worry about the actor when they hadn't heard any update from him over the past few days. They later checked him at his home, but he had already passed away.

At the time of this writing, his cause of death remains undetermined, but his brother clarified that his passing did not indicate any suspicious manner or foul play.

The actor spent his early days in Worcester, Massachusetts, where he was born. He started working at the Worcester County Light Opera as a teacher, and he taught his students how to sing.

He later embarked on the journey of finding a career in Los Angeles.

Mekka's role in "Laverne & Shirley" was Carmine Ragusa, Shirley Feeney's unstable boyfriend who works as a part-time boxer, dance studio owner and has a dream of becoming a Broadway star in the future.

The show ran for over seven years. Mekka appeared in over 150 episodes of the show.

Aside from acting in television, he's also a theater actor. His performance in the rock opera musical "The Lieutenant" earned him a nomination for a Tony Award.

Per his official IMDb page, he has over 50 acting credits in TV shows and movies, which include "Through a Mother's Eyes" in 2013, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" in 2006, "The Bold and the Beautiful" in 2005 and many more.

His last acting stint was in the 2018 film "Hail Mary!" as Dany Morelli.

Co-Stars Pay Tribute To Eddie Mekka

After the news of his death began circulating, many of his previous co-stars and fans paid tribute to him by posting on social media.

"My darling Eddie, A world-class talent who could do it all. I love you dearly. I'll miss you so much. But oh the marvelous memories," Cindy Williams wrote along with a video link featuring his role as Ragusa.

"Actors rarely maintain friendships after jobs wrap... It was different with us. 25 years of great friendship. He was an inspiration to me and I'm going to miss him. My buddy, Eddie Mekka, passed away on Saturday. I loved him!" Dell Yount wrote.

