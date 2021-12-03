As Britney Spears celebrates her 40th birthday, she continues to open up to the public about her mental health genuinely. More recently, the pop star shared a skit where she mocked the therapists who worked with her back when she was under a conservatorship.

In a video posted on her Instagram, Spears shocked fans with her deeper voice, seemingly hinting that she's in authority in the clip.

The "Gimme More" hitmaker introduced herself as her viewers' "therapist for today."

"I'm not here to trouble you, I just want you to be completely relaxed. I'm here to help you," she said.

While she remains in character as a therapist, Spears insisted that she was only going to ask her patient a few questions.

"The psychosis of what's going on in your head kind of goes into mine too, so we need to just clear these blockages," she added while making hand gestures.

In the following clip, which shows the point of view of her patient, she said she's feeling fine, had a great year, and had great days.

The therapist didn't buy her story and told her that she needed to "figure something out."

In the end, the pop star transitioned to her normal voice and started shouting foul words; she also let out a brief burp before the video cuts off.

In the caption, Spears gave an insight about her bizarre skit, calling out the therapy she's been through while she was under a conservatorship.

She said as much therapy as she has had to do against her will and being forced to "pay and listen to women" telling her the bright future ahead, she revealed it was a "joy."

"in this beautiful nation it would only be fair for me to dedicate my life to skits to the wonderful therapist," she wrote sarcastically.

The "Til The World Ends" hitmaker concluded her caption by writing more profanity in the end.

Britney Spears Under The 'Right Medication'

Earlier this week, Spears shared to her fans that she's now on the "right medication," not because of a doctor or her conservators.

She did not reveal if she's taking psychiatric medication or the reason for her new meds but mentioned that she's currently fasting to lose weight to achieve the "most amazing high."

