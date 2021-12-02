Machine Gun Kelly would do anything to impress the love of his life, Megan Fox, even though it could cause him harm. That's what exactly happened during the time when he did the unthinkable in front of the actress.

Speaking to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," he told a story about when he accidentally stabbed himself while trying to impress the "Transofrmers Star."

He mentioned that he's trying to show off his skills. The knife in question which hit him was a gift from his good pal Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian's fiance. (watch his full interview below)

MGK said Barker gave the knife to him that had an engraving of his new album. He recalled telling Fox, "Check this out, this is sick." He later threw the cutting instrument, which got stuck on his hand. (via Glamour Magazine)

He showed Jimmy Fallon his scar, which is still visible today.

The singer explained he was too busy looking Fox to catch the knife before it landed in his hand. The following morning, when the actress left the set, MGK said he demanded stitches immediately.

At the time of the incident, MGK and Fox were on a set of the movie "Midnight In the Switchgrass" in early 2020; it was the first time they worked and met each other.

A few months later, after the production stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their relationship started to take a serious turn. A source previously told E! News that they have been hanging out.

After photos of MGK and his girlfriend started making rounds on all social media platforms, Fox's husband of ten years, Brian Austin Green, confirmed their separation, saying they have been spending time apart since late 2019.

"I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can't be upset at her because she didn't ask to feel that way." Green said.

By July of 2020, Fox admitted in an interview that she felt a connection from MGK during their second day on set, dubbing him her "twin flame."

"Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time." she said. (via Entertainment Tonight)

Following this, they became Instagram official and attended numerous red carpet events together. They also love having double dates with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.

