NBA star Tristan Thompson is about to become a parent for the third time following an alleged cheating rumor with Maralee Nichols, a personal trainer.

According to court records obtained by DailyMail.com, Nichols is now suing Thompson for child support and is due to give birth on December 3rd. The 31-year-old personal trainer filed her paternity claim on June 30 in Los Angeles, shortly after relocating from Texas, according to court documents. The trainer also wanted Thompson to cover the costs of the baby boy's newborn clothing, formula, and diaper.

Thompson wants the case moved to Texas to reduce the child support payment Nichols can receive, although he has not explicitly denied that he is the baby's father, despite his demand for a paternity test once the baby is born.

It has been confirmed that Tristan cheated on his famous baby mama Khloe Kardashian because they were dating the time that the third baby was conceived. Reports state that the baby was conceived in Houston Texas during the Tristan's birthday celebration way back in March. With an emotional Instagram post on his birthday, March 13, Khloe confirmed the two were back together after their February 2019 split following his three highly-publicized cheating scandals.

Thompson admits to having intercourse with Nichols numerous times at a hotel after the two attended a party together. In the document submitted by Thompson, he confessed to having multiple encounters with Nichols at a hotel after the two attended a party together. Nichols gave him a surprise which Tristan knew was sex. Thompson claimed in his August court affidavit that he and Nichols only had sexual contact twice throughout their encounter. Thompson insists that night was the only time he was sexual with Nichols, but her lawyers argue that the romance started at least 'five months' before his 30th birthday celebrations, with Nichols flying to California on many occasions, and lasted after she became pregnant.

Thompson and his model ex Jordan Craig, 30, have a four-year-old kid named Prince Thompson. The NBA star had entered a room with three women during a wild Beverly Hills party before emerging 'disheveled' 30 minutes later, Khloe dumped him in July. Khloe is also referenced as Thompson's 'ex-girlfriend' and the mother of his child in his declaration, which was signed on August 5. Khloe is currently posting intriguing quotes on her Instagram Stories probably in response to the paternity suit becoming public.

