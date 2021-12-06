Jared Goff and the Lions paid tribute to the victims of the Oxford shooting by dedicating their first win to the victims and donating their game ball.

On Sunday, the Lions won their first game of the season in a nail-biter against the Minnesota Vikings. The Detroit Lions honored the victims of the horrific Oxford shooting incident with their first triumph of the season.They had a 0-10-1 record before to this, indicating they had not won a single game all season.

On Saturday, the team met to go through the specifics of the Oxford High shooting to ensure that everyone understood the gravity of the situation. Campbell intended to educate his team on what was happening by giving them recordings and news reports from the incident. The aftermath of the Oxford High School massacre was fresh on the minds of the Detroit Lions on Sunday, making for an emotional moment following their great win.

WATCH: Check out the notable quotes from last night's postgame press conference! pic.twitter.com/siE0FkIBSH — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 6, 2021

After a thrilling 29-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Dan Campbell said the game ball was given to the Oxford community, just days after a 15-year-old allegedly gunned down four people - all students - and wounded seven others at a local high school, approximately 45 minutes north of Detroit. It was Dan Campbell's first win as a full-time head coach in the NFL. He dedicated the victory as well as the match ball to the Oxford community in his post-game news conference. Campbell mentioned each of the victims name and urge people to pray for their souls and never forget them.

"You never hope for a tragedy like this, but you hope to be a light for those people and a positive thing that they can have fun watching today," Goff said in his speech. He continued, "I hope that they were all watching today and were able to enjoy that win, and we can take their minds off it for whatever it may be, three hours. I think anytime we can do that, it's a lot bigger than our sport, it's a lot bigger than us. I think that today is one of those special circumstances that we were able to rise to the occasion and make something special happen."

QB @JaredGoff16 on playing for Oxford HS today pic.twitter.com/bozKkGYUuF — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 5, 2021



Ethan Crumbley, 15, is suspected of being the gunman. They believe he carried a rifle from home, one that his parents had purchased. They have been apprehended and charged in connection with the fatalities, despite the fact that they had been on the run. Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, Justin Shilling, Tate Myre, Phoebe Arthur, Jon Asciutto, Riley Franz, Elijah Mueller, Kylie Ossege, Aiden Watson and Molly Darnell are the names of the recent shooting.

