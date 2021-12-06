After his highly emotional interview on ABC last week in light of the horrific incident on the set of Rust, Alec Baldwin has deleted his verified Twitter account. The account, @alecbaldwin, was where the actor made his first official statement following the on set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The statement on the now de-activated account read:

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred."

That tweet can no longer be accessed, with the shutdown of the account.

Other social accounts of both Baldwin and his wife have either gone dark or were set to private, though both of their Instagrams still appear to be active. He has refused to make a comment on why he has made the decision to make his accounts private. We can presume that in light of the various lawsuits and legal investigations, he has been advised to go off the radar - though this is only conjecture based on what we've seen so far.

In his interview with George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin explained that he did not want to wait for legal proceedings to finish before sharing his side of everything. This interview came at a time when increasing amounts of evidence continue to be brought to light in regards to what exactly happened on the set that fateful day.

This tragic event, regardless of the legal outcome, speaks to a much larger necessity for increased safety on set.

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins.