Khloe Kardashian has been going through a lot as recently as her beau Tristan Thompson is currently facing a paternity suit. However, one person is helping the "Good American" CEO to lessen her problems; who could this be?

According to Us Weekly Magazine, Scott Disick played a pivotal role in Khloe's life today. Recently, the mom of one took to her Instagram stories that the "Talentless" founder sent her a bouquet of pink roses.

"I love you @letthelordbewithyou, thank you." she wrote.

It appears that Disick remains cordial with the rest of the Kardashian family despite her recent scandal regarding his DMs with Younes Bendjima about his reaction with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's PDA.

Tristan Thompson Faces Paternity Suit

In early reports, Tristan Thompson has embroiled himself in another drama surrounding his infidelity.

A personal trainer named Maralee Nicholes targeted the NBA star in a paternity suit. She alleged that the athlete was her child's father.

The outlet noted that Nichols gave birth to the baby last Thursday. The infant was reportedly conceived in March when she spent time with Thompson during his birthday. However, she also claims that their affair started five months before the incident.

They allegedly slept together in a hotel in Houston, Texas.

At the time, the basketball player was still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian. The "Good American" founder reportedly cut ties with Thompson in June.

Before Nichols gave birth, she was photographed walking around Los Angeles with a big baby bump. She's suing Thompson for child support.

Khloe Kardashians' True Feelings About Tristan Thompson's Scandal

According to Daily Mail UK, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star remains low profile in the midst of her ex-boyfriend's scandal.

An insider mentioned that Kardashian was "upset to find out that he cheated again." In addition, she was shocked that Thompson would be a father to another child again.

Another source spoke to the outlet, saying Kardashian is concerned about how Thompson would play the role as a father to their child, True Thompson.

"Khloe's only concern is True and maintaining a positive and healthy co-parenting relationship for their daughter as friends," they added.

Aside from the recent baby and True Thompson, the NBA star also had a four-year-old child with Jordan Craig named Prince Thompson.

