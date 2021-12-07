Despite being the future monarch of the British Royal Family, Prince William surely knows how to have fun at official events and even mingle with celebrities. Recently, during an episode of his collaboration with Apple Music Plus titled "Time To Walk," the Duke opened up about the time he joined Taylor Swift, in what he considers as a "cringing" moment up until now.

According to Fox News, the "Out of the Woods" hitmaker previously visited a charity fundraising gala for Centrepoint at Kensington Palace.

Jon Bon Jovi accompanied Swift as they performed songs throughout the evening. The Duke of Cambridge was among the audiences, and he thought he would only watch the show, eat dinner, interact with the guests and call it a day.

Little did he know, there was a surprise waiting for him. The "All Too Well" songstress sat at the left side of Prince William; she looked him in the eye and told him, "Come on, William. Let's go and sing."

The Duke did not hesitate and joined the two legendary singers on stage to sing the hit track "Livin' On a Prayer."

What's worse, during the Prince's performance, he didn't even know the words to the song, but the young audience of Centrepoint was "loving it and cheering away."

"So I thought, 'Well, if they're enjoying it, then the night is for them. So sod it. I can't be the doofus who's going to ruin it for everyone.'" he added.

In the episode, the future monarch is still at a loss for words on why he did that, and he's still "cringing" up to this very day.

However, he clarified that he couldn't resist Swift as she looked him in the eye, "I got up like a puppy and went, 'Yeah, OK, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you.'"

While standing in front of a jam-packed crowd, he said he was trying his best to remember the lyrics. He was sweating a lot, and the Prince was trying to keep himself composed outside.

Prince William May Be Good In Public Speeches, But Singing Was Not His Best Asset

In the episode, Prince William mentioned that many people expect him to face the public as he continuously addresses the crowd with speeches and more. However, he was not ready to sing.

After that experience, the future king said it was an excellent experience for him, and he learned a big lesson of not taking himself seriously and having those kinds of moments "where you let go and you just go."

