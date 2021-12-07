Nick Cannon's 5-month old son, Zen, has died.

On Tuesday, Cannon himself announced the tragic news through his "Nick Cannon Show," saying that his youngest child passed away on Sunday. He also shared a photo of his late baby and paid tribute to him.

The actor detailed how he and Alyssa Scott had an amazing summer while waiting for Zen to arrive. After he was born on June 23, they noticed that their son seemingly had "a sinus thing" and an unusual-sized head. Initially, Cannon jokingly said he just had a "Cabbage Patch Kid head."

But after his concerns grew, he had his son checked by a medical expert.

After running a few tests, Cannon and Scott learned that Zen's sinuses were fine. However, the doctor said he had fluid build-up in his head. He then confirmed that Zen battled against Hydrocephalus.

"We found it was a malignant tumor in his head," he said, as quoted by Billboard. "We were faithful and hopeful for that time. He was still playing with all his brothers and sisters. I embraced every moment."



According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes, the illness specifically affects the ventricles (cavities) within a patient's brain. The pressure the fluid buildup causes can lead to brain damage and death.

What Happened After Learning About Zen's Illness?

While Cannon and Scott hoped for the best for their kid, things got worse around Thanksgiving when the tumor reportedly began to grow faster.

Over the weekend, his family decided to take a vacation and get closer to the ocean while holding his son. Little did he know, it would be the last time he could hold him alive.

Although it was a massive loss for him, he assured his fans he would be okay soon.

"[God] puts the most and heaviest weight on the shoulders of his strongest soldiers, so I'm here to show that I can fight through this," he continued. "I'm feeling it, I'm vulnerable, I'm open, but I'm going to make it through. This is a special show dedicated to my beautiful son Z."

Meanwhile, Scott took to her Instagram Story after Cannon broke his silence about their son's death due to brain cancer. The matriarch shared a photo and several videos of moments she spent with her 5-month-old son.

The photos also documented Zen's "bigger-looking" head compared to other infants.

