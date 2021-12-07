Prince Harry reportedly started a new issue between him and Prince William by bragging he is more popular than him.

For years, Prince Harry has been open about feeling tired of being in his older brother's shadow. A source even told Us Weekly that it became a usual setup since the beginning.

"He doesn't envy the responsibility that comes with being the future king of England, but William's the 'golden boy' and Harry feels like he has a lot to live up to," the source said.

Since Prince William is nearer to the throne, it made the Duke of Sussex feel more disregarded and put aside. It even fueled the long-existing and ugly feud between the two brothers.

Now that he is free from the royal family, Prince Harry reportedly began bragging about his growing popularity and ignited their feud even more.

New Idea reported this week that the royal brothers have been competing secretly for years. A new documentary also revealed how the brother struggled in front of the media and how the Duke of Sussex was always jealous of his brother's popularity.



However, he finally found hope when he married Meghan Markle.

"They might be family, but there's a lot of jealousy there," a source said. "Harry might claim he hates the press, but he has to admit he enjoyed lording it over William, given he's grown up being the spare to the heir."

Is Prince Harry Really Arguing With Prince William?

One of the reasons why the report is highly likely false is that no one ever knows what's happening behind closed doors.

It is worth noting that neither of them ever spoke about their jealousy of each other's statuses, although Prince Harry once opened up about being a shadow.

In addition, the Duke of Sussex has no reason to be involved in a popularity contest since a lot of polls noted his fluctuation approval ratings through the years. For instance, a YouGov poll revealed Prince Harry's popularity became 31 percent, and 44 percent of the correspondents said they disliked him already.

Forbes columnist Guy Martin assumed that the embarrassing turn of events was caused by the British public's choice not to believe the royal anymore.

"Harry is tanking in the polls in Britain - not that that fact, itself, matters at all to the man or to his current endeavours - but the reason he's tanking is that the British have stopped believing what he says," Martin wrote, as quoted by Express UK.

