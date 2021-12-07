Despite being bombarded with work, appearances, and duties, members of the royal family still find time to enjoy their hobbies and unwind whenever they have the time. Camilla Parker Bowles' favorite pastime is listening to the radio show "The Archers," and she doesn't want to be interrupted as her real attitude comes out.

Recently, the Duchess of Cornwall hosted a reception for the cast and crew of the show, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

Camilla is a big fan of the long-running rural soap drama. She considers herself an "Archers addict" to the point that she experienced "severe withdrawal symptoms" when the series went off air at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Duchess addressed the crowd by delivering a speech, in which she revealed that it's not fun to interrupt her when she's listening to the show.

The series, which Camilla considers to be a big part of her life, airs between 7 to 7:15 in the evening. During those times, the Duchess is focused on listening to the show, and whenever her husband interrupts her, she becomes "quite ratty."

Today, the show is back on airwaves, and Camilla is delighted by it, saying, "let's keep it that way." (via Express UK)

Duchess Camilla Thanks The Show For Raising Awareness

Aside from being entertaining, "The Archers" also raised awareness about "challenging topics" such as modern slavery and alcohol addiction in their previous episodes.

The Duchess of Cornwall expressed her gratefulness, saying she's thankful for the show as they shined a light to other people's "hidden struggles."

Camilla also praised the series for its accurate depiction of rural life and the characterization of the cast members.

Duchess Camilla Once Appeared In An Episode of 'The Archers'

As a long-time fan of the show, the Duchess said she was thrilled to be asked to appear in an episode.

Prince Charles' wife previously appeared on the show as herself in 2011 for its 60th anniversary.

"I was thrilled to be asked to appear in an episode ten years ago - although, not being a noted thespian, I was only entrusted to play myself," she joked.

To conclude the special event at the Clarence House, the Duchess cut a cake shaped like a tractor. June Spencer, the 102-year-old star of the show, accompanied her in the ceremony.

