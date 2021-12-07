Rebel Wilson has been praised by fans and other celebrities for her determination in changing her lifestyle as she decided last year that 2020 would be her "Year of Health." Today, the "Pitch Perfect" actress lost a whopping 70 pounds. However, not everyone is happy with her significant change, as she revealed in a recent interview.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the 41-year-old Australian native said she received "a lot of pushback" from her management at the time when she was deciding to work out and change for the better.

At the time, Wilson was determined to start her journey of being healthy, "I feel like I'm really going to physically transform and change my life." (via Fox News)

However, her Hollywood team opposed the idea, saying, "Why? Why would you want to do that."

She said the reason behind it is that she was earning millions of dollars for portraying roles of "the funny fat girl and being that person."

In the interview, the "How To Be Single" star clarified that she's all out for body positivity before losing weight, but she knew her lifestyle and eating habits weren't healthy.

The actress knew that she had "emotional eating behaviors" that were unhealthy. Before, her coping mechanism would be numbing emotions using food, in which she admitted that it wasn't "the healthiest thing."

READ NOW: Oxford Killer Ethan Crumbley Showed Warning Signs Before Shooting High School Students? New Video Reveals Bizarre Scene

Rebel Wilson's Fertility Update

In early reports, Wilson spoke candidly about her struggles with fertility. The actress shared in an Instagram post that she relates to women who are having the same problems as her.

"To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya," she wrote, before adding, "The universe works in mysterious ways, and sometimes it all doesn't make sense...but I hope there's light about to shine through all the dark clouds."

More recently, Wilson opened up about the situation, saying she's still trying her fertility journey despite being emotional and sometimes getting false hopes.

The actress considers herself an example of a "career woman" as she never thought of having children when she was younger, but when she reached the mid-30s, her life decisions changed.

Aside from that, the "Bridesmaids" star revealed that she froze her eggs for the future, but she understands that carrying her child might not happen.

READ ALSO: BTS V Unfollows Blackpink's Jennie On Instagram: Singer Says It's 'A Scary App' Following Quiet Personal Account Launch