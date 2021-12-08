It's no secret that Zendaya is this generation's Hollywood It Girl - between her longstanding role in HBO's Euphoria, to her best-known part in Spider-Man: No Way Home, to her recent role in the highly anticipated Dune movie, Zendaya has everything going for her right now - but she's not resting on her laurels.

At 25, the star has already begun to move into production roles - she has executive produced two episodes of Euphoria, and was also a co-producer on the mid-pandemic release Malcom & Marie that she starred in alongside John David Washington. During an interview with Euphoria co-star Colman Domingo for Interview magazine, Zendaya explained what she plans to move on to next.

"The idea of trying to direct in the future excites me. That's why I'm on set so much. When I'm not in [the scene], I'm right there trying to learn. I go around and I ask our crew members, 'What are you doing today? Can you explain it to me?' Because we've got some real vets in the game. So, the hope is that I'll be able to, one day, make the things that I want to see."

As a young Black woman with the world practically eating from her hands, Zendaya has a lot of power to shape the future of our culture, especially when it comes to representation in entertainment - and she wants the future to not only be more colorful, but also less...heavy. When Domingo asked her what kind of movie she might like to see most, she said she'd make "a simple love story about two Black girls."

"I don't want it to be rooted in anything other than just a story about two people falling in love and that's it. Something simple and beautiful, that leaves you happy and wanting to fall in love yourself...I would love a coming-of-age story where awkward and funny things happen, just like when any other young person is trying to figure out who they are."

While Zendaya's directorial debut might still be a little ways away, we know that when she does make it, it'll be a game-changer.

For now, you can catch Zendaya and Domingo in Euphoria, which will be back with a second season on January 9. You can also, of course, see Zendaya before that, when Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres on December 17.