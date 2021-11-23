The official GQ quote from Andrew Garfield on the now-infamous Spider-Man: No Way Home issue is thus:

"I'm not in it."

No, really that's all he said. Garfield said in a video interview with the magazine that he was done talking about Spider-Man, and it seems like he meant it. The star has long expressed his distaste for all the trappings and fan obsession that come with playing a major superhero. In the same GQ video, he responds to a fan trying to compare his merits as the character compared to his contemporaries Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland saying, "Cool bro. That's your opinion. Go climb a tree."

To be fair to Andrew, there's really not much that he could say. There are one or two possibilities at this point: Either Disney is telling the truth, and he's really not in it, or Disney is lying, but has placed such a strict gag order on him that if he even breathed so much of a word he'd have to go to some tiny jail for celebrities underneath the Magic Kingdom or something.

There's not much he can do, and since he was already pretty done with the whole superhero scene before, the circus surrounding this is probably beginning to wear on him. Besides, he looked so good in the recent photoshoot that we're willing to let his avoidance of the subject slide.

Garfield would much rather talk about the new roles he's working on - roles like televangelist Jim Baker in the upcoming movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye, or Jonathan Larson in 'Tick, Tick... Boom!', the tragic story of the composer of the musical Rent - who, in one of the saddest examples of irony the world has ever produced, died of AIDS before he could ever see his show succeed.

One of the challenges of the role, Garfield explained to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show last night, was learning how to sing. Though he told Lin Manuel Miranda, the famed composer of Hamilton, that he could when he first auditioned, in truth, he had no vocal training.

Plenty of actors do this, and Miranda already knew the truth - he said to Garfield after seeing him in the Broadway play Angels in America, "I think you can sing." Garfield, stunned (especially because the play is not a musical) replied, "I think you may be wrong."

As a seasoned musician, though, Miranda was confident he knew a good singer when he heard one, and he cast Garfield anyway, simply getting him lessons. Still, he had to make sure his gamble was worth it, so he snuck a peek early on in the process.

"Lin had snuck in, in the back of the room - the bastard - and first thing I knew he was there because his shoe flew across my face while I was in the middle of the first phrase of the song. And I looked around and it was him, looking at me angrily-happily, and he said, 'Andrew Garfield YOU CAN SING! I don't have to recast you!' And he was so relieved! It was the shoe of joy."

You can see Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick... Boom! now, in theaters or on Netflix.