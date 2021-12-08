Nick Cannon's youngest son, Zen Cannon, tragically passed away over the weekend. The young five-month-old passed away from a brain tumor. The parents are absolutely heartbroken at their child's passing. Nick Cannon has already spoken publicly about the tragedy. He explained, "Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that is pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumor -- brain cancer...is the buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain. The excess fluid increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain."

Zen Cannon's mother, Alyssa Scott, took to the web to express her grief. She posted several pictures and videos as a tribute to her child. She posted a video on Instagram of Zen Cannon with Nick Cannon to commemorate the child's short but love-filled life.



Zen Cannon was only five months old, but his untimely passing affected the hearts of many. After Scott had posted her video, photographer Candace Berman posted photos she had taken of new-born Zen. She captioned the series of photos:

I had the honor of photographing Zen Cannon when he was a newborn as well as when he was a couple months old. What a sweet, beautiful baby boy and what a strong mama he has. I feel so blessed to have met him and his mom. I can't even begin to imagine what his mom and dad are going through at this time. I am sending out lots and lots and lots of love and prayers to them and their family.



Zen Cannon was surrounded by love and parents who loved him unconditionally. Our hearts go out to Nick Cannon, Alyssa Scott, and all of their family and friends. We hope that life gives you the strength to make it through this trying time.