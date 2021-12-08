Remember Kick-Ass and Kick-Ass 2? The pair of black comedy films, based on a Marvel comic of the same name, told the story of a young social outcast who decides to become a superhero called Kick-Ass.

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz played 11-year-old Mindy McCready, AKA Hit-Girl, the daughter of a former police officer who is hellbent on exacting revenge on the man who framed him as a drug dealer - so hellbent that he trains his young daughter as a vigilante. The film shot the already-established actress to stardom after it became a hit in 2010, and although the sequel did comparatively poorly in 2013, she's ready to give it another go.

She told Jimmy Fallon last night on The Tonight Show:

"I would love to do a Kick-Ass 3. I think it would be really fun to see where Hit-Girl goes and what she is like as an adult," Moretz said. "But I think it would have to be kind of perfect, you know? Like I feel like it'd need to be, across the board, like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and the whole crew back together."

Fallon enthusiastically offered to write the script, to which Moretz jokingly replied that he was also going to be Kick-Ass this time.

For now, though, Chloe Grace Moretz is focused on promoting her upcoming Hulu series Mother/Android, a sci-fi thriller drama set in the near future about a young woman named Georgia who must escape a war between humans and AI in her country, with her boyfriend, before giving birth to their first child.

Mother/Android drops on Hulu next Friday, December 17 (you know, the day literally everything else is also coming out.)