Well, you know the saying, kids: You can't believe everything you read on the internet.

Daredevil fans were commiserating on Twitter this morning after a rumor that the villain Kingpin would appear in this week's episode of the Disney+ MCU series Hawkeye didn't pan out.

The character, recently rumored to be appearing in some upcoming MCU projects due to several well-placed Easter eggs and one very telling tweet, was supposed to come up during an end-credit scene to tease his appearance in the next episode, never showed up on screen. Fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment, and to tweet some theories for when actor Vincent D'Onofrio WILL finally return as Kingpin.

kingpin stans and daredevil fans we’ve still got next week just pull through y’all pic.twitter.com/ud1omNOHGA — lauryn (@ioniandiana) December 8, 2021

If it’s him they’ll probably show him at the end of the episode to bring in viewers for next season. — Poochalot (@JossiAtheist) December 8, 2021

I've not watched yet, but all the rumours were for episode 5 earlier this year. Ep 5 also releases the same day (in a lot of countries) as No Way Home, where we'd be rumoured to see Charlie as Matt. — Sam Harrison (@sgch) December 8, 2021

All of this appears to be turning into a massive buildup to December 17, when Spider-Man: No Way Home finally, finally premieres. Guesses about the return of not only D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, but also Charlie Cox as Daredevil, have recently been confirmed by none other than Marvel Studios President Kevin Fiege himself - and many fans believe Cox will make his debut MCU appearance in a post-credit scene after Spider-Man. If both theories are true, that would mean MCU would essentially be announcing the return of Daredevil ON that day.

As with all these things, unfortunately, only time will tell - but time is FINALLY almost up. Spider-Man: No Way Home AND the penultimate episode of the first season of Hawkeye both come out next Friday, December 17.