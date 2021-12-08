Jim Duggan is ready to rumble again after receiving the best Christmas gift ever.

On Wednesday, Duggan recorded a short clip for his fans and shared it on Twitter. With a Christmas tree in his backdrop, the WWE legend revealed he received an early gift after learning he is already cancer-free.

Duggan was first diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent emergency surgery months ago.

"I just wanna share the great news I just received," he said. "That my cancer is all encapsulated inside my prostate. Thank God, I'm officially cancer free."

He revealed that his doctors performed several tests on his bones, lymph nodes, and other tissues to check whether cancer ever spread or not. Fortunately, the results returned clear, making his doctors officially declare him cancer-free.

Duggan and his wife confirmed that he had been battling the dreaded disease for months before receiving the procedure. He finally returned home in mid-November, causing him to cancel all of his supposed appearances this year.

Jim Duggan In Surviving Cancer Twice, Overcoming Health Issues

Before his recent announcement, Duggan faced several health issues in the past that tested his capacity as a person.

Three years ago, he struggled from a health scare over the Thanksgiving weekend after feeling "out of shape." The wrestler also began sensing pain in his chest before learning that his heart had gone into atrial fibrillation. The condition can be worrying enough since it leads to strokes, blood clots, or other heart problems.

At that time, six to eight people reportedly helped him as he recovered in the ICU.

He also noted how it could have been worse if he had refused his wife's advice to get himself checked in the hospital.

"I kinda knew something was wrong, but I was scared to go to the doctor," Hacksaw said. "If there's something wrong, go to the doctor. They can save your life like they might've done mine."

Duggan added in his recent statement that he had been diagnosed with kidney cancer 20 years ago. He competed in WCW, where he won the World Television Championship and the United States Heavyweight Championship when he found out about his health status.

With his second cancer battle, he reminded his fans to have a regular routine in the hospital.

