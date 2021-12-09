"Friends" actress Jennifer Aniston seemed to get a gist shared in the media regarding her personal life.

The 52-year-old made light of one rumor from a long time ago that has "haunted her," per Page Six, over the years in a recent interview, saying, "Am I still having twins? Am I going to be the miracle mother at 52?"

She also said, "What the tabloids and the media did to people's personal lives back then, regular people are doing now."

Aniston And Social Media

Aniston explained in the interview with Hollywood Reported that although she hasn't read a newspaper in "so long," she feels that the public has filled the scrutinizing role, all because of social media. "It's almost like the media handed over the sword to any Joe Schmo sitting behind a computer screen to be a troll or whatever they call them and bully people in comment sections," she said.



"So it's just sort of changed hands in a way. And I don't know why there's such a cruel streak in society. I often wonder what they get off on."

The "Morning Show" actress also spoke on the double standard she faced for years, knowing that she has gone through divorce twice and still has no children. "Men can be married as many times as they want to, they can marry [younger] women in their 20s or 30s," she also said, "Women aren't allowed to do that."

Aniston divorced her first husband for five years, Brad Pitt, after marrying in 2000. She later wedded Justin Theroux in 2015 and went through their separate ways after two years. Aside from those two, the celeb also dated John Mayer and Vince Vaughn in her career.

During the interview, the "We're the Millers" star also pointed out that some women could "escape the criticism," mentioning Dolly Parton, who also never had children. "But are people giving her s-t for it?," she questioned the interviewer. "No, no one's tried to put her in a white picket fence."

The source also stated how despite the scrutiny over hardships that Aniston went through in her personal life, she doesn't like to "sit comfortably in victimhood," just like what she saw her late mother, Nancy Dow, do throughout her life.

She claimed, "I knew that this person was giving me an example of what I'd never want to be, and I will never ever be that. I think it's toxic, and it erodes your insides and your soul." The "Just Go With It" actress spilled that she still had to make a conscious effort to rise during the talk.

