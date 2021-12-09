Queen Elizabeth II might break another royal tradition she has been doing because of her current health status.

Each year since 1957, Queen Elizabeth II never missed appearing on TV to deliver her yearly Christmas speech for the royal fans. It was first given by King George V in 1932, and the tradition has continued since then.

The royal family's monarch uses the address to reflect on the issues the UK and the world faced at the time. It also serves as a more personal and direct way to give people positive national and global events to outshine all the negative ones during Christmastime.

However, the Queen might miss it this year while her aides reportedly consider having Prince Charles take over again.

No Christmas Speech From Queen Elizabeth II?

Royal expert Neil Sean recently told Express UK that Prince of Wales was considered to cover for Queen Elizabeth II and deliver her annual Christmas speech. Buckingham Palace has not released a confirmation yet. It has not released a new update since she was forced to be absent during Remembrance Sunday.



However, she is still expected to record her Christmas speech as usual.

"Her Majesty may not be fit enough to address the nation on Christmas Day. It wasn't alarming or anything like that but basically, you know when you feel a bit off it and you don't feel your best," he said. "She's the lady who always looks glamorous in my opinion, you wouldn't want television canvas and try to get through reading."

Sean added that the broadcast has been one of the highest-rating each year in the UK, that people all stop for a moment to listen to what Her Majesty has to say.

With that, people can safely think that the Queen truly has a huge impact. For instance, her COP26 speech - despite not being physically present at the event - was impactful enough to bring a huge change.

Prince Charles Cannot Fill Queen Elizabeth II's Shoes

Sean's comment came after Camilla Tominey claimed Prince Charles is nothing but a bridge between the Queen and Prince William.

She told CNBC that the monarchy would only survive because of what comes next after Prince Charles - and it would be only because of Prince William.

"That's to no disrespect to either of them, but King Charles is now an older man and his obvious generation. There is no way on Earth he can feel really the shoes his mother has left," she went on.

