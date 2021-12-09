Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi reportedly hit rock bottom and are planning to file for divorce.

For years, de Rossi notably stayed by DeGeneres' side, especially when the talk show host reached the darkest end of her "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." On the brighter side, DeGeneres continues to host her show until it formally ends while focusing on other things, too.

However, DeGeneres reportedly failed to impress de Rossi with her trips and real estate business since her partner reportedly does not want to be in the shadows anymore.

OK! magazine reported that the couple initially had misunderstandings when they talked about what they want the show to end. Because of the incident, they reportedly began doing things separately since the "Arrested Development" star wants to shine on her own.

On top of that, the talk show host reportedly took acting away from her partner. But now, de Rossi began standing up for herself until DeGeneres does the right thing.

Are Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi Breaking Up?

No proof could support the claims that DeGeneres and de Rossi are heading for a divorce. But one thing is for sure - everything they did in the past few years was reportedly based on their will and wish.

DeGeneres never took away de Rossi from acting since she decided to retire early. In fact, she personally explained it during her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"I was approaching 45 and I was just wondering, is there something that I could tackle now that I've never done before that would be very challenging and different," de Rossi told DeGeneres. "I kind of knew what acting would look like for me for the next 10, 20 years, so I decided to quit and start a business."

Both of them want to focus on business, which is one of the things they do together. The length of their relationship also speaks for them, telling people that they can last forever.

DeGeneres and de Rossi first met in 2000 but never had the chance to talk to each other afterward. They failed to have a connection until the VH1's Big in '04 Awards.

One year later, they confirmed their relationship and made their first red carpet event at the HBO Golden Globe Awards Party in January 2005. After California legalized gay marriage, they tied knots in 2008.

