Jessie J has opened out about her decision to go public with the news of her loss so soon after she had experienced it. She talked openly about her grief, a topic that is usually swept under the rug.

Singer, 33, broke down in tears when she performed an intimate show in Los Angeles in November after being informed by doctors of the dreadful news.

By posting a photo of herself on her Instagram account on Thursday, Jessie revealed that she is struggling to come to grips with her sadness.

The singer admitted, "The show must go on" mentality in her manifested ahead of her human side. As such, she immediately felt compelled to try and be inspirational even in reality, she would rather break down and cry.

Jessie wrote a lengthy statement accompanying a black and white video of herself singing Easy On Me during her tiny LA show.

She said, "I posted about losing my baby just hours after I was told. I reacted in work mode. It's safe to say I sometimes pour more energy into creating a unhealthy process of my own pain in front of a camera, than I do acknowledging it behind one in real time."

Jessie J added, "the show must go on' mentality reacted before the human in me did. I must justify to the audience for my show tomorrow, and explain to the world why I might be a little off, was my first thought. I must turn this into a inspirational, I know I will be ok, strong moment, because that's who I am right?"

She explained that she felt really alone when the tragedy struck her and she really just wanted to "f**king cry and fall into someone's arms and sob." She explained that doing the show, she really has not processed anything. She did not even have a clue of how much of an impact the tragedy would have on her, not just emotionally but also physically, after the show.

Miscarriage has changed Jessie "forever," as she explained. She now recognizes the need of discussing it honestly.

She wrote, "I truly now understand why women so often talk about the want and need for miscarriage to be openly spoken about more."

"As I have learnt now that what people know of miscarriage to be (including myself before this past 2 weeks) unless you have personally experienced it. What people think it is, is in fact not a true reflection of what it really is at all. How can people support when they don't know?," she explained.

She described her grief as both a curse and a blessing. She said she never experienced such level of pain and trauma, and yet she could she it transforming her in the most "heartbreaking and beautiful" manner. "It's put life into perspective in a way nothing else ever has," she added/

Jessie spoke directly to women who had experienced miscarriage and stressed that being broken, weak, and weary is completely okay. Regardless if they are with a partner or not, losing a baby can be the worst feelings in the world. Therefore, this does not make crying or being weak, wrong.

