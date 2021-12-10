Madonna is at it again on Instagram and fans are sick of it.

After photoshopping herself into a risqué photograph with her daughter, Lourdes Leon, 25, social media users accused the Queen of Pop of being "desperate."

The pop star's famous daughter, who now goes by the name Lola, appeared in multiple barely-there costumes for a 90s-themed shoot for Paper magazine's January cover issue.

Rather of allowing Lola to shine and have her time, Madonna posted a photo of herself covering a male model on her Instagram page.

The "Vogue" hitmaker informed her 17.2 million followers on Instagram, "We're in The Band!!!" and added the hashtag, My Better Half, in a hint that she might wish to perform with her eldest kid one of these days.

The 63-year-old's sense of humor, however, did not impress everyone.

Many fans took to the comments section to beg, "Please stop." Many social media users were confused about the pic, wondering if it was real or not, but one person answered, "Madonna photoshopped this pic. It's not an actual photoshoot with Lourdes."

But another person has had enough of Madonna' antics, with one person commenting, "Stop trying to look 20 years old. Whatever happened to age gracefully and with dignity?!"

Another person wrote, "Other celebrities edit pics but not when they're 63 edited to look 20. Not one other celebrity does that."

A third person wrote, "You are way too desperate."

Madonna's Posts on Instagram

The current reaction comes after Madonna's last Instagram photoshoot, in which she imitated carrying a gun and posed with a knife in her mouth, which also didn't go down well with fans.

Despite wearing a bondage-style bra and an anime print dressing robe, the "Material Girl" singer enraged social media fans when she posed dangerously with those items.

The photograph appears to be a homage to her late artist friend Keith Haring, who died of AIDS at the age of 31 in 1990.

Fans immediately flooded the comment section of the post, with one person asking, "What's with the f-----g knives?"

Another condemned the gun pose with her fingers, with one social media user saying, "A 60 odd-year-old woman/mother promoting guns & knives. Please don't call that art. Are you that desperate for attention?"

A third person confessed how they're afraid of the singer, "She scares me - dark occult much?"

