In their divorce, Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock still have one issue to settle.

Their divorce had already been finalized as of September. However, according to court records acquired by Radar Online, "The Voice" coach Scott Gordon has hired a private judge to hear and decide "all things until the final resolution of the case."

After six years of marriage, Kelly and the talent manager, who have two children, River Rose, 7, and Remington, 5, have decided that their marriage is no longer working.

They have agreed to divorce in June 2020.

Kelly Clarkson vs. Ex Battle Not Done?

The situation of Kelly Clarkson's Montana ranch, according to the documents, is one major part of their divorce that has yet to be settled.

Kelly Clarkson apparently assumed her ex-husband planned to "testify as to the grounds addressed by Petitioner's Request for Order that he depart" the property after taking his "live testimony" last month.

A judge determined in October that the Montana ranch acquired by the "Since U Been Gone" singer in 2019 was the artist's exclusive property.

Despite their prenuptial agreement, Brandon told the court that he also owned a stake of the home, claiming that he quit his job as a music manager to work full-time on the ranch.

Kelly was subsequently given the ranch and its surrounding assets by the judge.

Brandon has reportedly spent so long taking his belongings out of the Montana property, despite the former "American Idol" star pleading with him to leave the home soon, according to Radar.

Kelly now wants him to leave, sell the house, and let her go on with her life.

The Nasty Battle

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's divorce has been described as a "dirty fight," with the former paying her ex-husband $200,000 in child and spousal support on a monthly basis. After all, the artist earns $1.7 million every month.

Brandon was also forced to pay $1.5 million in legal fees by the singer of "Breakaway."

Aside from this legal struggle, Kelly is now involved in a civil case against her father-in-law and his management business, in which she is seeking millions of dollars.

OK! has released another report claiming Kelly is reportedly excited to put herself out there following her divorce, but she isn't having any luck finding love.

