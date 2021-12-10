It seems like Kim Kardashian is ready to move on from her marriage with Kanye West as she recently made a big move amid their divorce despite her estranged husband's pleas; is she finally free from the hands of the rapper?

According to TMZ, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star recently filed legal documents asking the court for her to be legally single.

If ever a judge signs her papers, she will be an official single woman.

In regards to their ongoing divorce, the SKIMS CEO wanted to leave other issues aside, like child custody and property from their marital status. Aside from that, Kardashian is dropping the "West" from her legal name as she's asking her maiden name to be restored.

The outlet noted that Kardashian's legal counsel, Laura Wasser, also had celebrity clients who made the same move, like Kelly Clarkson in her divorce with Brandon Blackstock and Dr. Dre.

The lawyer's strategy is to separate the couple from their marital issues to get on with their personal lives and settle other significant problems in the future.

Kanye West Wants Kim Kardashian To Comeback To Him?

Coincidentally, hours before the mom of four filed the legal documents, the rapper performed his song "Runaway" at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Towards the end of the song, West reportedly ad-libbed the line, "I need you to run back to me baby, more specifically, Kimberly."

The rapper's estranged wife was among the crowd who heard the song. She attended the concert along with their children North and Saint.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's Divorce

Earlier this year, Page Six published a bombshell report, saying Kardashian had filed for divorce after being married for six years.

Some insiders confirmed that the separation is "imminent."

Previous reports state that despite their divorce, the former couple remains cordial with each other, and they don't have "bad blood."

Kardashian wants to feel at peace in embarking on a new journey and is focused on their children. Her sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall, knew her decision before it came out.

Although West is like a brother to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, a source confirmed they agree it's best for them to break up.

In recent reports, the SKKN Beauty CEO bought West out of their mansion in Hidden Hills, California, for $23 million.

Regarding the custody of their four children, the couple is reportedly not having any problems with their arrangement as they will get joint custody and will continue to co-parent.

