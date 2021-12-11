What happened to Armie Hammer?

He lost a lot of Hollywood projects after being accused of sexual assault and cannibalism.

However, it appears that there has been an update on where he has been following the incident and how he has been doing so.

According to The Sun, the "Rebecca" actor has been released from a rehab center where he had spent nearly nine months.

"He's doing OK, and his family is overjoyed that he's returned to the Cayman Islands."

In the midst of his divorce, Armie is said to be looking forward to spending quality time with his children over the holidays.

Armie Hammer was earlier reported to be "thriving" at a treatment center in Florida after checking in for alcohol, sex, and drug difficulties on May 31.

He was dropped off to the treatment clinic outside of Orlando by his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers and their two children.

The insider went on to say, "He has so much trauma that he cannot deal with stillness, face himself, or sit alone with his s-t."

Though there have been reports of the "Call Me By Your Name" star being seen in West Hollywood, this has been proven false because he has extended his treatment stay and is supposedly focused on healing.

Armie Hammer's rehab completion comes after TMZ claimed that the sexual misconduct inquiry was completed. The case has been forwarded to the County District Attorney's Office by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Despite the claims, it is expected that he will not be prosecuted.

Armie is also rumored to be dating Lisa Perejma, a dental hygienist.

Armie Hammer Scandal Revisited

Several women claimed that Armie Hammer molested them in January 2021.

Armie had romances with several women between 2016 and 2020, according to an unknown Instagram account called @HouseofEffie. This was while he was married to Elizabeth.

His sexual desires were also outlined in the communications, which included violence, cannibalism, and rape.

He has been the target of considerable social media criticism since the screenshots were made public.

Armie Hammer Receives Family Support

Armie, Elizabeth, and their two children were sighted on a Grand Cayman beach in March.

They spent the previous weeks together, according to another insider who talked to The Sun at the time, and intended to see one other before he went to treatment.

Despite their ups and downs, Elizabeth was said to be a tremendous support system for Armie Hammer.

"They share a deep relationship and many mutual friends; she's delighted he's getting the care he so desperately needs for the sake of his children and future."

