Kim Kardashian is rumored to be on the verge of being a single lady.

After filing for divorce from Kanye West in February, the KKW Beauty entrepreneur allegedly submitted court documents on Friday to become fully single.

The proposal has yet to be authorized by a court, according to TMZ, and if it is, it will remove problems of child custody and property from marital status.

Kim also appears to be ready to let go of Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye a few months ago, as the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" actress allegedly requested the restoration of her maiden name.

Kim Kardashian's wish to become "legally unmarried" throughout her pending divorce was described to Hollywood Life by legal experts.

According to family attorney David J. Glass, "Legally single is a phrase mostly used by tax attorneys and in other countries, but what I think you are referencing is once a married couple signs a settlement agreement or separation agreement, they are legally separated."

Another lawyer, Morghan Leia Richardson, Esq., told that outlet that many US states prefer not to give a divorce until the assets and custody issues have been settled since it keeps the former spouse involved and ensures that everything is handled properly.

The parties can, however, file to be legally single during the procedure.

Is Marrying Pete Davidson The Reason Why Kim Kardashian Is Doing This?

Despite Kanye West openly calling for his estranged wife to "run back" to him, it appears like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is in full flow.

According to Glass, in the United States, both Kanye and Kim can't remarry until they're legally divorced, which means that even if Kim were legally unmarried, she wouldn't be allowed to marry Pete or anyone else until she and Kanye are divorced.

He explained, "Even if you are still negotiating or litigating the financial and custody issues in your case, you can ask the court for a 'bifurcation of marital status' where the court will take the issue of your 'divorce' separately and early, and could grant you that single status even if the rest of your case were still up in the air."

Other problems, including as child custody and property, would still need to be handled and discussed by both parties as of this writing.

As of now, it's also still early in Kim and Pete's relationship to get married.

